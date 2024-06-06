Family remembers victim killed in Lehi road rage incident as selfless family man

LEHI, Utah — A road rage incident in Lehi on Sunday turned fatal after 38-year-old Michael Brown was found unconscious in the street.

Cyndi Brown is Michael's sister-in-law.

"Michael is the kind of guy that would give his shirt off his back to a stranger," she said.

Cyndi said she has known Michael for more than 30 years, since he was five years old.

"Born and raised in Utah, comes from a really large family of 10 kids actually, and he was number nine in those 10 kids and just loved spending time with his family," she said.

That included his wife of 19 years, Mandi, and their two sons, ages 10 and 8 years old.

"The day that this happened, he actually had taken the boys to hit some golf ball balls, then they went and hit some baseballs, then he took them swimming and then they were going to meet their mom for lunch," Cyndi said.

But they didn't make it to lunch that day.

"We got a text from the family saying that Mike had been in some kind of an accident," Cyndi said.

Lehi Police said an altercation just before 1:45 p.m. on Sunday between Michael and 43-year-old John Jeffrey Williams escalated at 1300 West and Main Street.

According to police, witnesses said Brown cut off and brake-checked Williams, who then followed Brown into a nearby neighborhood.

Once officers arrived, Brown was found unconscious in the street, bleeding from his head.

During the confrontation, with his two sons watching, Brown was struck in the head and fell to the ground where he was left by Williams.

"His kids were in the car, so, they witnessed the whole thing from start to finish," Cyndi said.

Michael was taken to Intermountain Medical Center.

"He was pronounced dead on Monday at 5:39 p.m.," Cyndi said.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of aggravated assault.

Cyndi said it has been very hard for her family to wrap their heads around how something like this could escalate.

"That's the hardest part because it's senseless, and it makes no sense," Cyndi said.

Cyndi shared a video with FOX 13 News on Wednesday, showing the support for the little league team Michael's boys play on.

They donned jerseys with angel wings on the back, with the Brown family name in the center. They also released balloons in honor of Michael.

"They won the game and it was beautiful and tragic all in the same," Cyndi said.

Now, Cyndi says Michael will live on through organ donation.

"He was selfless by donating his organs so that other people would live through him, and that gives us a lot of comfort because Mike was that kind of person," Cyndi said.

A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of Michael's wife and children, which can be found here.