Fears grow over Utah wilderness protection, visitor experience following layoffs

BRIGHTON, Utah — A Utah woman recently laid off from the U.S. Forest Service remains concerned about the effects drastic cost-cutting measures will have on the agency and those who visit the state's natural wonders.

“[Visitors] rely on calling the office to find out when certain trails are open or available, when the campgrounds are going to be open,” explained Marilyn Speakman.

Last Friday, Speakman was notified that she lost her dream job as a customer service representative at Fish Lake National Forest.

"I loved working with the public and helping them with their needs," she said Monday.

Now, Speakman believes operations will be different, especially for incoming visitors

“If there’s no one there to answer the phone or be there for when they walk in the door to answer the questions, I don’t know how that’s going to affect our people here,” she said.

'Crisis' at Zion as mandated job cuts hit popular national park:

'Crisis' at Zion as mandated job cuts hit popular national park

For many of the probationary employees who received the letter telling them they no longer had jobs, nothing seems to add up.

“Performance records that show they’ve reviewed rewards; outstanding, innovative, great employees that were let go as part as this effort to downsize,” explained advocate Kalie Phillipy.

Phillipy herself used to work for the National Forest Service.

“It’s just heartbreaking to me," she said. "You know, for our planet, but for our friends who are giving so much.”

According to Phillipy, 48 Utah Forest Service employees have lost their jobs since Feb. 17. Now, she's using her voice.

“The Unita-Wasatch-Cache is the second highest-used forest in the nation,” she explained, adding how there could be a number of impacts due to the cuts. "Maintaining wildfire efforts, a lot of these people have been first responders in medical events. I mean the list goes on and on."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help those who've been affected by the layoffs.

"I hope that we can do our part and donate and help them get by on groceries, on their rent so they know that we care," Phillipy added.

One visitor to Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday can't imagine less staff.

“I think we need to protect our wilderness and I think people will abuse it [without protection]," said Ellen Lindsey. “Respect the wilderness and have that protected. I think without it we lose some of our humanity,”