Federal judge throws out a would-be class-action lawsuit against the LDS Church over tithing

A federal judge in Utah on Thursday tossed out a brewing class-action lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that accused the global faith and its investment company of fraud over the religious practice of tithing.

Without delving into issues related to church autonomy and the First Amendment, Judge Robert Shelby concluded the suit brought by nine current and former Latter-day Saints in six states should be dismissed because it was poorly argued and filed too late.

His 44-page ruling dismissed the legal action against the church and its investment managers at Salt Lake City-based Ensign Peak Advisors with prejudice, meaning it cannot be amended and refiled.

Plaintiffs suing to recover their tithing, accusing the worldwide faith of 17.5 million members of hoarding and misspending their donated funds, should have taken legal notice when an IRS whistleblower’s allegation about the church finances and investments leaked out in late 2019, Shelby wrote, saying the report was clearly “the genesis” of their legal bid.

