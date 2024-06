MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — A fire could be seen burning in an area off northbound Interstate 15 in Marriott-Slaterville on Tuesday.

Live video below of the fire burning off I-15 in Marriott-Slaterville:

FOX 13 News has placed numerous calls to determine the cause of the fire and whether any structures are threatened.

Traffic on the highway is slowed due to the fire, but no highway closures have been reported.

