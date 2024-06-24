Firefighter seriously injured while battling wildfire near Beaver

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A wildland firefighter was badly injured while working to contain the "Little Twist Fire" burning outside the town of Beaver.

The Bureau of Land Management said one of its firefighters was injured Sunday while working on "suppression actions." They were flown to a hospital via an air ambulance.

BLM officials said the firefighter's injuries were "severe," and they were still hospitalized as of Monday evening. It was not immediately stated what caused the injuries, but they described it as an accident.

"The BLM and United States Forest Service (USFS) would like to thank the quick actions of first responders and all the medical personnel that provide medical care," the BLM said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our teammate on his road to healing."

The wildfire is burning about four miles southeast of Beaver and was estimated at 2,398 acres as of Monday morning. According to Utah Wildfire Info (part of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands), 290 personnel have been assigned to the fire, and it is 10% contained.

The USFS and BLM have a team reviewing Sunday's accident.