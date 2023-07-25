First phase of stabilization where Draper homes slid off cliff complete

DRAPER, Utah — The first phase in the stabilization of an area where two homes slid off a Draper cliff in the spring has been completed.

WATCH: Why didn't Draper say no to home construction in risky area?

EDGEHomes finished Phase One of the stabilization plan on East Springtime Road, which included the installation of large beams called "soil nails" around the walls and under the road.

In a statement Tuesday, the City of Draper said it is reviewing plans on the next phase to stabilize the area.

Video of the two homes sliding off the cliff was shared worldwide during the overnight hours of April 22. Days later, nearby homes that had also suffered damage were also demolished.

Last month, monitoring equipment showed there had no further movement surrounding the site in Hidden Canyons Estates.

While the area along the neighborhood road has been shored up, the area below the cliffside remains damaged from the slide, prohibiting anyone from using the trails. Draper officials, along with those from Salt Lake County, are also reviewing plans to repair the damage in those areas.

Because the county is responsible for approving remediation efforts in area below the cliff, it will make the decision on the cleanup and reopening of trails.