Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Zion National Park, surrounding areas

Route 9 Zion National Park.jpg
St. George News
In this file photo, state Route 9 winds through Zion National Park
Route 9 Zion National Park.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Zion National Park and other areas in southern Utah as storms move through the region Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m.

Live video below shows current conditions at Zion National Park:

Although the alert claimed "flash flooding is already occurring across many flood prone areas of Zion National Park," live camera feeds from the park do not show any current rain or flooding

Impacts of potential flooding in the area include life-threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, creeks and streams and normally dry washes.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere