Gov. Cox chooses a new Great Salt Lake Commissioner

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has named Hannah Freeze as the next Great Salt Lake Commissioner, an increasingly important position that carries out policies designed to save the lake.

Freeze, who recently served as the deputy commissioner, takes over immediately. She previously oversaw the state's agriculture water optimization program for Utah's Department of Agriculture & Food, which offers funding and persuades farmers and ranchers — the state's largest water users — to switch to newer technologies that grow crops with less water.

"Hannah understands that protecting the Great Salt Lake requires cooperation from people across the basin," Gov. Cox said in a statement announcing her appointment. "She has earned the trust of agricultural producers, water users, conservation leaders and our state and federal partners. Her experience, practical approach and ability to bring people together will be invaluable as Utah continues this important work."

Freeze's appointment was supported by Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who were consulted on the hiring.

"Protecting the Great Salt Lake takes collaboration, trust and a shared commitment to Utah's future, and Hannah understands that lasting conservation happens through partnership," Speaker Schultz said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her as we continue bringing people together to protect and preserve the Great Salt Lake for generations to come."

Freeze takes over from Brian Steed, who left the position for a leadership role at Utah State University. As Great Salt Lake Commissioner, she works to secure water for the lake and enforces policies to protect it. Under Utah law, she has the power to override other governmental decisions that could threaten the lake.

The Great Salt Lake has dropped to historic lows in recent years, impacted by water diversions, drought and impacts from a changing climate. The shrinking lake presents and ecological catastrophe for the state in the form of reduced snowpack that impacts drinking water supplies, toxic dust storms (arsenic and other toxic minerals are naturally occurring in the lake bed) and other harms to public health and wildlife, not to mention Utah's economy.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Utah and the Great Salt Lake," Freeze said in a statement Wednesday released by the governor's office. "This work depends on strong relationships with water users, agricultural producers, state and federal agencies and others across the basin. I look forward to continuing those partnerships in this new role."

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.