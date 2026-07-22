Armed suspect arrested after Logan search, faces 17 charges including kidnapping

LOGAN, Utah — A suspect who police stated was armed and at large following a domestic violence-related incident in Logan has been arrested after a week-long search.

When FOX 13 News first reported the search, the Cache County Sheriff's Office and Logan City Police Department were asking for the public's help in finding Benigno Queredo-Centreros. However, investigators say following his arrest, they learned that name was part of an identity the real suspect, Antonio Zarco-Orozco, had stolen.

Zarco-Orozco was arrested on Monday. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, and reckless driving, among others. He is being held without bail.

Court documents submitted by the Logan Police Department reveal that officers on June 13 were called to a home for a reported domestic dispute in progress. Prior to officers arriving, the suspect, who was identified at the time as Benigno Queredo-Centreros, had left in the victim's vehicle.

Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that she and Zarco-Orozco had been in a relationship for the last ten years and lived together.

The morning of the incident, Zarco-Orozco was allegedly upset and calling the victim names while she prepared to go to work. The victim told investigators that typically she would ignore him until he had calmed down.

However, on that morning, ignoring Zarco-Orozco made him more upset, and he proceeded to grab the victim by both wrists and hold her against a bookshelf. At one point, Zarco-Orozco put the victim in what police describe as a "bear hug" with his forearm across the victim's throat.

After breaking free from the hold, the victim called out to Siri to dial 9-1-1, which Siri began to do before Zarco-Orozco released the victim and cancelled the call.

Zarco-Orozco allegedly asked the victim not to call officials and cried in the kitchen of the home before taking the victim's truck without permission.

Detectives noted that the victim had red marks on her neck and upper back, corroborating her statements.

Officials attempted to locate Zarco-Orozco and say that at one point he was seen going 107 miles per hour on a road while fleeing officials. Troopers continued searching SR-30 for Zarco-Orozco and eventually found an accident that the victims stated was caused by a vehicle matching the one Zarco-Orozco was reportedly in.

Troopers located the truck in the area of 2600 North and 4200 West. There, Zarco-Orozco was seen running through fields with a long-barrelled 20-gauge shotgun. This was the last time Zarco-Orozco was seen prior to his arrest.

Investigators say they believe Zarco-Orozco swam through a marina at the end of the road before police were able to establish a perimeter.

On Monday, Zarco-Orozco was located and arrested. At this time, investigators realized he was in possession of a fake driver's license for Jose Manuel Quexadas Contreras. Zarco-Orozco admitted to detectives that the license was fake.

Detectives later learned that Zarco-Orozco had been going under the name Benigno Cuevedo-Contreras, a name of someone currently in Mexico.