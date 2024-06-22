Flooding, road damage in Moab, other Utah areas

MOAB, Utah — The streets have reopened, but that was not the case in several Utah locations, including Moab, for several hours early Friday evening.

Heavy rains that swept through most of the state caused considerable flooding in the eastern and southeastern areas.

Grand County Emergency Management advised of a Flash Flood Warning for Mill Creek at around 7 p.m., urging people to get to high ground and not enter flood waters.

The creek flooded out of its banks and over bridges at 400 East and 300 South, and authorities evacuated people in the area as a precaution. The Flash Flood Warning expired at 10:30 p.m.

Highway 191 in Moab was closed to traffic for a few hours Friday before most of it was later reopened. However, as of 10:45 p.m., the road remained shutdown at Spanish Trail Road to Lemon Lane due to a downed power line, with drivers being diverted northbound onto Roberts Road and southbound onto Spanish Valley Drive.

All other roads in Moab are opened, although Kane Creek from 500 West to Main Street is closed indefinitely.

The Utah Department of Public Safety showed a section of State Road 163 washed out due to water damage at milepost 28 just north of Mexican Hat. Officials warned of intermittent closures on SR-6 and 191 in Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties.