Footage shows Utah drivers ignoring school bus stop arms

SALT LAKE CITY — As kids get ready to head back to school, new video is showing just how dangerous Utah roads have become due to drivers ignoring safety measures to keep students safe.

The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety released video taken within the last year showing multiple vehicles driving through school bus stop arms.

In one video, a Morgan County School District bus is seen stopped on the street as a student attempts to cross the road when a car barrels through, honking its horn.

Several videos from the Jordan School District were also shared.

The Utah agencies said there is a "growing concern" about drivers ignoring the school bus stop arms and flashing lights.

Drivers are reminded that it is illegal to fail to stop at school bus stop arms until they are withdrawn and the lights are turned off.