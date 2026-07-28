Four-peat! Utah named best state in US for fourth straight year

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is building a dynasty not unlike the great UCLA and Yankees teams of the past after being named the best state in the U.S. for a fourth straight year.

In the latest U.S. News rankings, Utah once again came out on top thanks to strong showings in a wide range of categories, including economy (No. 2), fiscal stability (No. 2) and infrastructure (No. 4).

Oddly enough... or not, Utah fared poorly in the natural environment category, which focuses on metrics connected to pollution threats and water quality rather than simply the state's outdoor beauty.

"...what matters most is what that ranking represents: hardworking people, strong families, and neighbors who look out for one another,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “Utah’s success has never been about government. It comes from Utahns who serve, build, innovate, and invest in the future. I’m grateful to everyone who helps make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The rankings were created by assessing each state's performance across eight categories, based on a three-year average of survey data.

Why is Utah on the 'Worst States to Live In' list?

Why is Utah on the 'Worst States to Live In' list?

The top spot in U.S. News rankings is a far cry from being named one of the worst states to live in earlier this month by CNBC, which highlighted Utah's air quality issues, as well as a perceived lack of childcare centers.

2026 Best State Rankings :

