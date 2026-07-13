Why is Utah on the 'Worst States to Live In' list?

Utahns received a jolt over the weekend that had nothing to do with the blast of extreme temperatures, although it wouldn't be a surprise if the record highs played a part.

In CNBC's list of "Worst States to Live In," Utah made an appearance and was the only western state with the dubious distinction.

CNBC said it used factors such as crime rates, air quality and healthcare to determine its rankings, along with childcare and reproductive rights. Overall, it gave Utah a Quality of Life score of 95 out of 290 points.

"For all its natural beauty, Utah is not the healthiest place to live," CNBC wrote, citing the state ranking No. 47 in the U.S. for primary health care providers.

The rankings also noted Utah's poor air quality issues and just 513 licensed childcare centers for 3.5 million people.

"The Beehive State gets its nickname from the industriousness of its workers. But the state doesn’t do much to make their lives easier," the rankings said. "The state minimum wage of $7.25 an hour covers just 16.5% of the cost of living for a family of four, according to Oxfam America."

When detailing Utah's strength, the CNBC rankings listed "crime," but no details were offered as to what that particular label means.

CNBC's WORST STATES TO LIVE IN :

