Free clothes swap for kids helps ease cost concerns during back to school season

PAYSON, Utah — A Payson family has stepped up to bring joy to neighbors, and help families that might be struggling ahead of the the back to school season.

On Elisha Trask’s driveway sits a 30-foot trailer used to collect clothes for almost two months.

“We’ve had donations from anywhere from two bags to like 20, like huge garbage bags, it’s been insane," she said.

With some suffering through tough times, Trask is hosting a clothing swap to help those in need.

"People come and bring stuff and are like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're so excited, this is such an answer to our prayers, we don’t have a lot, we could really use this,'" Trask said.

The purpose of the swap is to help people get clothes that they normally would not be able to afford.

"They’d have to give up something to get something, would hate to give up food to get clothes, one or the other sometimes,” explained Payson Mayor Bill Wright. “It’s people helping people.”

Kids can pick out clothes and shoes they want to wear when they head back to the classroom, without straining the family budget.

"They can just focus on school, not whether they have a hole in their shoe,” said Amanda Tinoco, who is helping with the clothing swap.

Trask was inspired by her own story to take initiative and host the swap.

"When I grew up it, it was like, we were super, super poor, and so and I know what it was like to go to school and not have a lot. and to not have things that were nice or new or felt good on my body," she shared.

Donations of clothes and shoes, some brand new and in great shape. All the items are now filled in bags on Trask’s driveway in the trailer. People have volunteered time to sort the clothes, as well.

"I’ve just been blown away by this idea because it’s just here, everybody can come, you can take whatever works, you can leave whatever you can,” said Kayley Braun.

The big swap is scheduled for Saturday at Trask's home at 1892 South 500 West in Payson.

"It’s going to be like a giant yard sale, but everybody gets to take everything home for free,” said Trask.

There's no need to bring something to take something, it's all about neighbors helping each other out.

"So come, and come and get clothes, because that’s what it’s meant to be, if you know anyone that is struggling or needs ay help, come,” added Tinoco.

For Trusk, the experience has made a world of difference.

"I feel like it’s like literally changed pieces of my heart," she admitted. "I’m like, 'Oh, I can do these things, I can do something that is small steps and make it something big.'"