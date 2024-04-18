Free park admission this Saturday to kick off National Park Week

MOAB, Utah — National Park Week is from April 20 to April 28, and it kicks off with entrance fees waived this Saturday.

“Plan to either arrive early or a little bit later in the day to avoid the rush in the middle of the day,” said Charlie Reed the supervisory park ranger at Zion National Park.

Reed says there are ways to avoid the stress of driving and parking around Zion.

“Use the Zion Line in the park and also use the Springdale Line in the town of Springdale to be able to get to the park and to not have to worry nearly as much about parking,” he suggested.

All of Utah’s Mighty Five parks are preparing for big crowds.

“Moab is just busy,” said Karen Garthwait, a spokeswoman for Arches and Canyonlands. “Anybody who's been here knows that from mid-March clear through October, it's going to be a hoppin’ place down here.”

Garthwait says free admission days are rare because entrance fees support everything in the parks — from ranger salaries to search and rescue, signage and bathrooms.

“A lot of people ask why national parks charge a fee — aren't we fully funded through taxpayer dollars? And the answer is, I wish, but that's just not the reality,” she said. “Actually, a small portion of our budget comes through that.”

Even if you can’t make it down south to celebrate, Garthwait says every Utahn should take this week to appreciate the natural beauty we have in our state.

“I've been privileged to work for the National Park Service for 20 years, and 18 of those years have been right here in Utah, because I showed up and fell in love as so many people do,” she said.

Arches is currently requiring timed-entry reservations; although most times for April are sold out, more spots open up at 7 p.m. the night before you’d like to visit the park.