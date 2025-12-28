Funeral services for President Jeffrey R. Holland released

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services for the late Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were released Sunday.

Holland died early Saturday at the age of 85 following complications associated with kidney disease.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at the Tabernacle on Temple Square beginning at 11 a.m. The service will be open to the public for ages 8 and older, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

President Dallin H. Oaks and Elder Quentin L. Cook, a former mission companion of President Holland, will conduct the service, which will include remarks by the Holland family.

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, admission to the Tabernacle will be on a space-available basis.

Holland will then be buried in St. George, where he was born, next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023.