Tooele woman arrested after allegedly serving alcohol to young children at birthday party

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele woman has been arrested after she allegedly served alcohol to numerous children at a birthday party last month, including an 11-year-old boy found passed out with a bottle of liquor.

Kristina Lyn Tso, 40, faces six counts of providing alcohol to minors, along with one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child abuse.

According to court documents, a parent whose child attended the party on Feb. 28 called Tooele police and shared that when they picked up their 13-year-old, she "smelled of alcohol and stated she was intoxicated." The parent told police that he believed there were more underage children who may have been drinking at the party

When an officer responded to the house at 699 North 300 West, a 13-year-old girl was seen staggering after getting up off the floor and smelled of alcohol.

Police secured a search warrant to get into the home, where Tso became "very uncooperative and had to be forced into handcuffs," the arrest report stated.

Between 15-20 minors were tested for alcohol at the party, with six testing positive. One of the children was 11 years old and was found passed out in the basement with a bottle of liquor next to him.

During interviews with police, it was learned that Tso had allegedly provided the alcohol to the minors and encouraged all of them to drink.