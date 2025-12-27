President Jeffrey R. Holland of LDS Church dies at 85

PROVO, Utah — President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles died early Saturday at the age of 85, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.

Holland had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the week due to complications associated with kidney disease. He died at approximately 3:15 a.m. while surrounded by his family.

After serving as the president of Brigham Young University from 1980-1989, Holland became an Apostle in June 1994, and was its second-longest serving member.

“I have loved President Holland since those early days [as a young missionary],” said Elder Quentin L. Cook, who added that he had a “fabulous” talent for teaching the gospel, along with “enormous spiritual depth."

Holland's wife, Patricia, died in July 2023. The couple is survived by their three children, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.