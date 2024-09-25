Future of Utah tourism looking bright as leaders meet to map out what's next

LAYTON, Utah — State tourism leaders spent the day at the Utah Tourism Conference in Layton brainstorming ideas with one shared goal, to make Utah even more special for those visiting the Beehive State.

Inside the Davis Conference Center, everyone came together to collaborate and shape the future.

“There’s so much on the horizon for us. We’re thinking about the 2034 Olympics, welcoming the world to see Utah again. We’re thinking about the future in southern Utah with the PGA. LPGA coming to the state," said Natalie Randall, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism and Film Commission. "Also, the state of sport is truly an expanding opportunity.“

Another big moment Utah residents can be excited about is the opening of the Western Sports Park in Farmington next spring.

“We’re really excited," shared Jessica Merrill, tourism director for Davis County. "It’s a massive sports facility with two indoor arenas, as well as some outdoor fields and we’re really hoping to capitalize and bring a lot of youth sports groups from all over the world and share our community with them.”

Kym Buttschardt is the owner of Roosters Brewing Company and the mother of three sons. She loves taking her boys all over the state because it makes them better humans and they’re proud to call Utah home.

“Being a part of this statewide community and seeing all the beautiful things this state has to offer, not just parks or national parks," she said. "There’s beautiful people, there’s beautiful businesses, there’s amazing authentic stories from north to south.”