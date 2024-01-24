Gas-powered equipment believed to cause carbon monoxide scare at Cedar City school

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Exhaust from a gas-powered piece of equipment being used in a remodeling project is believed to have caused a carbon monoxide scare at a Cedar City school last week.

The Iron County School District says students will return to classes at Canyon View Middle School on Wednesday after attending virtual classes this week.

On Thursday, students and staff were evacuated after several people fell sick and carbon monoxide was detected inside a section of the school where an alarm went off. Dozens of adults and children were treated at the school, while others south treatment over the weekend, including spending time in a hyperbaric chamber.

District officials say independent investigators tested the school Tuesday and found no traces of carbon monoxide.

“The district would not open the school unless we knew it to be safe,” said Iron County School District Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch. “These are our students, our colleagues and for many of us, our own family members. We would not knowingly put those we love — or those trusted to our care — in harm’s way.”

While the cause of the incident is still unknown, the district said it believes exhaust from the gas-powered equipment was where it originated. An investigation into the construction area is currently underway. The district says gas-powered tools will not be allowed to operate during school hours until the exact cause is determined.

"Posts on social media insist that the district and school leaders are not telling the truth about this incident. That is not the case," the district said in a statement. "District and school administrators understand the frustration of not being able to visually pinpoint and fix a cause. We are confident in the safety of the school."