Gas prices make big leap in Utah since beginning of Iran conflict

SALT LAKE CITY — The expected rise of gas prices since the start of the Iran conflict last weekend has become a reality in Utah.

On Friday morning, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the state stood at $2.99, up 22 cents from the same time a week ago. While the jump is significant, Utah still falls below the current national average of $3.32/gallon.

Some areas in the state, such as St. George, have passed the $3/gallon mark to $3.01, with the highest average in the state at $3.29/gallon in Grand County.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the Salt Lake City/Provo areas is $2.97, up from $2.69 last week.

AAA says the price hike was the highest one-week jump since March 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The obvious reason for the current rise is the start of the military operation in Iran, which has resulted in oil blockades and supply losses.