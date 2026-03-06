Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices make big leap in Utah since beginning of Iran conflict

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is up more than 20 cents since the war in Iran began, according to AAA. (Scripps News)
What is the war in Iran going to do to oil and gas prices?
Gas pump.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The expected rise of gas prices since the start of the Iran conflict last weekend has become a reality in Utah.

On Friday morning, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the state stood at $2.99, up 22 cents from the same time a week ago. While the jump is significant, Utah still falls below the current national average of $3.32/gallon.

Some areas in the state, such as St. George, have passed the $3/gallon mark to $3.01, with the highest average in the state at $3.29/gallon in Grand County.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the Salt Lake City/Provo areas is $2.97, up from $2.69 last week.

AAA says the price hike was the highest one-week jump since March 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The obvious reason for the current rise is the start of the military operation in Iran, which has resulted in oil blockades and supply losses.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere