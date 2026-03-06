'We are one community,' Wayne County residents honor, mourn those killed

LOA, Utah — Pink ribbons now line the streets of Wayne County in honor of the three women killed in their home and on local trails. Community members are still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy, with many sharing how they have never seen anything like it in their small towns.

As a tight-knit community, many residents know each other. One of the victims, Margaret Oldroyd, lived in Lyman. Tonya Moosman worked with her at Royals Market, the local grocery store in Loa.

“Losing Margaret, she was a strong lady. Very friendly lady. She would do anything for you…” Moosman said. “We helped each other out. If there was something to be done, she was right there. She did that all her life.”

Moosman wasn’t the only one who knew Oldroyd. Inside Royals, people talked to one another in the checkout line about the tragedy and the memories they had of Margaret. One woman remembered having her as a primary school teacher. Another said that Margaret was independent, but loved working with people in the community.

Among those working in the store was Margaret’s niece, Stella Edwards.

“We used to hang out with her kids, and she would always have a little lunch for us…” Edwards said. “I just remember babysitting her kids and hanging out at her house. It’s just one of those memories you hang onto.”

Edwards added that her aunt was rooted in her faith, and she believed she was at peace.

“And everyone’s been devastated, the whole community, for the loss of these three women. I didn’t know the other two personally, but my Aunt Margaret was just so special. She was one in a million. We loved her.” Edwards said.

The other two victims, Linda Dewey and Natalie Graves, were aunt and niece. Moosman said they may have moved to the area more recently and only knew of them.

“I don’t know them personally," she said, "but the ribbons can signify love and support for all of them and the community needs to know that."

Community members began tying pink ribbons on signs and poles to honor all three of the victims, which can be seen from Loa all the way down to Torrey.

“There’s one comment that you know you’re from Wayne County when somebody asks where you’re from and you don’t say Bicknell or Loa. You say Wayne County," Moosman explained. "And that is so true. We are one community.”