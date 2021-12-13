Geminid meteor shower to light up sky over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents willing to stay up late will be treated to an incredible sky show Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to appear overhead in the northern hemisphere from about 2 a.m. to sunrise, according to CNN.

Astronomers say telescopes aren't needed, and that the naked eye will easily be able to see the meteor shower as it streaks above the nighttime sky. Those looking for the best views should move away from city lights.

The meteors which make up the Geminids are from the rock comet 3200 Phaethon. Monday night's meteor show is the last of the year for the Geminids.