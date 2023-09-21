Giant pumpkin festival, elephant farewell, FanX, fall festivals and MORE happening this weekend!

It's finally here!! Fall is officially kicking off on Saturday and as the leaves turn their bold shades of red, orange and gold, it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy some family fun across the state!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

FREE National Park Day!



To celebrate National Public Lands Day, you can enter any one of Utah's "Mighty 5" at absolutely no cost! The free day is only happening on Saturday and covers admission costs. Parks will likely be crowded, so pack your patience if you are planning to go!

CACHE COUNTY

New Aggie Ice Cream store opening



Aggie's famous Blue Mint ice cream will be dished out at another location beginning Friday night! The grand opening will have a discount on menu items, an ice cream eating contest, face painting and more community fun to celebrate a special treat Utah loves!

Logan Utah Giant Pumpkin festival

Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers is kicking off the fall season with an event in Logan! Along with pumpkins, there will be tomatoes, watermelon and long gourds all competing to be the best and biggest in Utah. The fun is kicking off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through the day on West Center Street in Logan.

Vintage Market Days of Northern Utah

An upscale vintage-inspired indoor market with at, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home decor and more! The market is being hosted on Thursday through Saturday at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Tickets required!

CARBON COUNTY

Recovery Carnival

The community is coming together in Carbon County to celebrate and promote recovery! This FREE event is happening Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Carbon County fairgrounds. There will be family fun, food, entertainment, including a dunk tank, and prizes!

DAVIS COUNTY

Park after Dark

Go to Layton Commons Park for outdoor games and free s'mores around the fire on Friday from 7:30-9:30! The city says this will be a family-friendly event and completely FREE!!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

FanX



Salt Lake City's comic and pop culture convention is happening THIS WEEKEND at the Salt Palace! You can expect some incredible cosplay, speakers, vendors and so much more. Tickets required!

OSIRIS-REx return!



Meet a team from NASA and explore the mission of OSIRIS-REx, which recently went to asteroid Bennu! There will also be free activities for the family from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space lovers will want to check this one out!

Taylorsville fall festival



Decorate pumpkins, see a tractor display, community booths, quilt show, kid's activities and take home a Taylorsville recipe book! The Historical Preservation Committee is hosting this free event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center.

Superbloom Music Festival



JP Saxe, The National Parks and other artists are headlining at this music festival at The Gallivan Center! Tickets required.

Madsen Fall Festival

With live music, artists, food and more, this festival is ushering in the fall season in Salt Lake City! Discover local creativity and begin your fall season with some community fun at Madsen Park on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Petpalooza



Bring all of your furry friends or adopt a new one at Petpalooza hosted at Wheeler Farm on Saturday! This FREE family and dog-friendly event will include pet product vendors, a pet psychic, "tattoos" for pets, food trucks and more fun! Check it out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Elephant Farewell

It's your last chance to visit Christie and Zuri at the Hogle Zoo! The elephants will be relocated to an undisclosed zoo soon after the event. Learn more about why the elephants are being relocated here.While the elephants won't be leaving on Saturday, the zoo is hosting a farewell party where visitors can participate in elephant activities and take photos with the majestic creatures.

Bikes on Main

Dust off your bike and head to Murray for a community ride with Sweet Streets as part of Open Streets! The ride will bike up Main Street from Murray, through South Salt Lake and Millcreek to the pedestrian promenade in Downtown SLC.

UTAH COUNTY

Wings and wheels

Planes of all types, cars, skydivers, food trucks and more are coming back to the Spanish Fork airport for the Wings and Wheels event! Tickets are required (kids 10 and under are free) for this two-day event that has entertainment scheduled for the entire day Saturday and Friday evening.

Downtown Provo Car Show

Antique cars will be taking over downtown Provo on Friday from 5-8 p.m. The show will be on Center Street between University and 200 West. In addition to cars, there will be live music, vendors and more. For those entering cars, there will be prizes, gift cards and more!

Festival Latino de Payson

This free community event will be starring local musicians and dancers from a variety of Latin countries as well as food and vendors for everyone to enjoy! Organizers are anticipating more than 1,500 people at this event on Saturday at Peteetneet Amphitheatre from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Provo Fall Foods and Grooves

Ring in the new season with food trucks, live music, a bounce house, crafting, games and more! The fun is happening at Memorial Park on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Pagan Pride



This event is seeking to promote tolerance and understanding between people with different belief systems in Utah. There will be a food drive, public ritual, merchants and free workshops! Happening Saturday at Monroe Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dragalicious Show

