SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — From pilots, to flight attendants, to mechanics, to air traffic controllers, there's a lot that goes into a successful flight.

And in an industry where there's a lot of boys, it's the girls' turn to learn about aviation.

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“I was the kid with my face smashed against the window, trying to figure out how you could launch hundreds of people into the sky," said Kylee Madsen who is a captain at SkyShare, "I thought it was really impressive to be the person in the front of the plane doing all of that, and I wanted to be the one doing it.”

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Madsen was bit by the aviation bug a long time ago, and she felt representation helped her in her journey.

“When I was starting flight school, I really only saw male pilots and male flight instructors, and I was like, "Oh well, can I still do that?," she said, "my first instructor actually was a woman, and that was inspiring to me. I was like, "Okay, if you can do it, then I can do it too.”

WATCH | Girls come together to learn more about aviation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Girls come together to learn more about aviation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Even though women make up about 10% of the pilot population, that didn't stop Madsen from getting off the ground.

“There's no certainty because now that you're up, you have to somehow get down, and it's an incredible feeling. There's no feeling like it," she said.

It's a feeling 17-year-old flight student Cora Alder shares, following in Madsen's footsteps.

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“Every time I fly, I'm like, "Oh, this is why I do this. The world is just prettier up there. It's like one of the hardest things I've ever tried to do. It's so complex, but once you get it, it's just the best thing," Alder said.

Alder is in the middle of her private pilot training, and her classmate Lincoln Matthews feels there's room in the industry for everyone.

“I want everyone to know that anyone can do whatever they set their mind to, and especially aviation is so male-dominated. It's very important for women and girls to know that they can make a difference," he said.

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“I think having an equal representation in the population, we both have our unique strengths to offer to the community and continue to improve the aviation industry," Madsen said.

However, this year was unique. The Salt Lake Chapter of Women in Aviation said it was one of the best turnouts they've ever had, with 1,500 people registered, compared to 1,200 the year prior.

“Kids in Utah can take aviation as a CTE class, and the more high schools that are adding that in, the more that we're able to reach out to not just young ladies but to young men as well," said Stacie Whitford with the organization, "I feel like this younger generation is asking more questions.”

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At the end of the day, there's much more to the industry than just being a pilot.

“Pilots get a lot of the credit, and obviously a lot of it is deserved. But a lot of people ignore all the background support we get, it's not just us," said Alvaro Martin, another captain with SkyShare.

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“When you show up for a Delta flight, you look out the window, and there's a woman out there holding the bags on your airplane, or the ticket agent that is the one who scans your ticket as you got on. I think it's important for these young girls to know, this is a great industry for me to be in," Whitford said.

“Girls are awesome and we get to do awesome jobs too!" Alder said.