Glen Canyon's iconic 'Hole in the Roof' arch collapses

PAGE, Ariz — One of the more popular attractions to see at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed, officials said.

The Double Arch in Rock Creek Bay, also known as the “Toilet Bowl," “Crescent Pool,” and “Hole in the Roof," collapsed Thursday. It was often seen in photos and videos by people who travel up the lake.

The exact cause of the collapse was not revealed, although officials said that changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected.

No one was injured in the collapse.

According to the National Park Service, Double Arch was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone that originated in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Since it's formation, the arch had withstood erosion from wind and rain.

National Park Service Photo of Double Arch before its collapse

“This event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell," said area superintendent Michelle Kerns. "These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions. While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy."