Gov. Cox: 'Everybody marshaled' for recent floods

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox said he had state agencies responding to flash flooding across the state and preparing for more in the forecast.

"Our first priority is keeping people safe and then protecting their property," Gov. Cox told FOX 13 News in a brief interview on Tuesday. "Definitely some property damage out there. We're looking at road closures and cleanup as quickly as we can."

Across Utah, communities were cleaning up damage caused by monsoon storms that have moved across the state. Utah's Division of Emergency Management and the Utah Department of Transportation had people out responding to damage and cleanup.

"We've got everybody marshaled," Cox said.

The governor said he would hold off on an emergency declaration for flooding for now as they assess damage. The forecast called for more rain this weekend.

"Right now, it doesn't look like we're going to have quite the intensity like we've had these past couple of days but we'll watch very closely and let people know," he said.