Tickets are available now for Salt Lake Temple open house

SALT LAKE CITY — Tickets are now available for next year's open house of the Salt Lake Temple, the first time the public has been allowed inside the historic building since 1893.

On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it would make the first batch of tickets available for the open house that will run from April through October of 2027. Seven days a week, people will be able to take a tour of the Salt Lake Temple and see inside.

The building has been closed for years as it underwent construction for seismic safety and other upgrades. The Church typically holds an open house for people to go inside their temples. Once they are dedicated (or "re-dedicated" in the case of the Salt Lake Temple), temples are reserved for active, faithful members of the Latter-day Saint church.

"We invite the world," said President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, the acting president of the Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at a news conference on Tuesday. "Everyone, hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, we expect five million people to come. Come and see this. Experience what the temple, what the House of the Lord, represents."

For those who can't make it in person, the faith will also offer "virtual tours." There will also be events planned across Temple Square for visitors during the open house.

"All across Temple Square, we will have new exhibits, performances, videos for people to come and experience," said Jen Allen, a senior event manager for the Salt Lake Temple celebrations. "So even when you come to see the temple, there will be hours of things for you to do with your family, friends and even children."

Tickets are available by clicking here. The Church said it expects a large demand and plans to release more in the coming months, so keep checking if they're all taken.