Cougar removed after being spotted outside Moab business

MOAB, Ut. — A cougar is being relocated after a Moab business discovered it hanging outside on Monday.

The young male cougar was spotted by Highpoint Hummer & ATV located on S Main Street.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the animal appeared healthy.

Biologists were able to tranquilize and safely remove the cougar to avoid any public safety concerns, including impacts on livestock.

Here is some footage of the furry fella dosing off.