Months-long search for fugitive connected to deaths of 4 people ends in Moab

MOAB, Utah — A months-long search for a fugitive connected to the deaths of four people in California ended with a suspect being taken into custody in Moab.

Chamkaur Singh was stopped Tuesday afternoon after being clocked traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit while driving a semi-truck near 500 W. Highway 191.

The Moab Police Department officer who made the stop checked Singh's records and found his name matched a nationwide fugitive warrant for homicide-vehicular manslaughter in April.

Despite no photograph being included with the warrant, the officer, along with backup, matched Singh, 30, with the fugitive. According to a California Highway Patrol investigator, the department had been pursuing Singh for two months.

Singh was wanted in connection with an incident in which four people were killed. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Grand County Jail. No other details related to the warrant were made available.

"This is a great reminder of how dangerous and unpredictable traffic stops can be," wrote Moab Police," and a testament to the professionalism and diligence shown by our officers, day in and day out."