Group of stranded tubers rescued from Provo River

PROVO, Utah — Around a dozen people who became stranded while tubing the Provo River were rescued by first responders Saturday afternoon, thankfully without too much trouble.

Around 2:45 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call saying there were several people gathering on a sort of sandbar or "island" on the Provo River, just east of Vivian Park. More people joined, and in all, officials said there were 11-13 people stranded there. The tubers were concerned about the water conditions.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said its team of search-and-rescue volunteers responded, along with local fire crews. Fire personnel waded out to the stranded tubers and helped them get to dry land.

Although the water they waded through was only shin-deep, the sheriff's office advised members of the public that "if you feel like conditions are beyond your control, call for help."

Officials added that it was likely that the stranded group couldn't tell how deep the water was.

Still, they used this as an opportunity to urge everyone to be prepared and do their homework before going out on the river or other recreational activities.

"Evaluate conditions and consider if maybe you should go bowling or to a movie if severe weather is, or has been, in the forecast," UCSO wrote in a tweet.