Handful of pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Utah State University

LOGAN, Utah — Echoing similar events at the University of Utah, pro-Palestinian protests have been organized on the campus of Utah State University in Logan.

On Wednesday, about 50 protesters, mainly students, gathered on the quad at the USU campus for a peaceful protest scheduled to take place over the next three days.

The protest was organized by four students who formed the "USU for Palestinians" Instagram page.

A series of speakers spoke at the event, including some who will read the names of those who have died during the Israel-Hamas war. The small group then walked around the quad with signs and performing chants in hopes of getting their message to others.

School officials have imposed a time, place, and manner restriction on structures and overnight events in the quad, and plan to enforce that restriction. They said the student organizers reached out to the USU Public Safety Department and actively engaged in regards to school policies and their plans.

More speakers are scheduled for Wednesday evening, including a local high school student who claims he has lost about two dozen of his family members in Gaza since Hamas launched a deadly, unprovoked surprise attack on Israel in October.