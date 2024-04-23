Hazmat teams on scene at Holladay home; nearby roads closed

HOLLADAY, Utah — Hazmat teams and public health officials are on the scene of a Holladay home Tuesday, although no information on what caused the response had been released.

The Unified Fire Authority Hazmat team is at the home in the area off 6200 South and 2300 East.

Several emergency vehicles and personnel can be seen outside the home. The Unified Police Department said it is providing security at the scene, but did not offer any details.

"The health department is doing the inventory of the house, and our Hazmat teams and bomb squad for cautionary needs,” said Capt. Tony Barker with the Unified Fire Authority.

The street in front of the home has been closed off to all traffic.

