Heber City teen hit, critically injured by van while riding bike to school

HEBER, Utah — A 14-year-old boy riding his bike to school was critically injured after he was struck by a van Thursday morning.

Police report the teen was crossing the intersection of 500 East and 1200 South in Heber City at 7:45 when the crash happened.

The teenager was using a crosswalk, which had its yellow caution lights flashing to signal a pedestrian was using it, when a work van failed to yield and hit the teen.

After being hit, the teenager was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and officials report he is now in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the van, although not identified, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian's right of way in a school crosswalk.

The incident is the third this month in Utah where a teenager riding a bike was injured or killed after being struck by a car.

On September 3 in Uintah County, a woman was arrested after hitting 15-year-old Domanic Cole, who riding his bike with another individual in Ballard. He died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Two days later, on September 5, 16-year-old SoRaya Manakaja was hit and killed by a garbage truck in Tremonton while also riding her bike. The crash is currently under investigation to determine if the driver will face any charges.