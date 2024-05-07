Hiker dies from unknown cause at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker lost consciousness Monday at Zion National Park, and despite lifesaving efforts by park rangers, eventually passed away.

Park officials said they received a report of an unresponsive hiker at Scout Lookout. Nearby rangers responded and immediately performed CPR, while other rangers hiked to the patient with medical equipment.

After nearly an hour of administering emergency care, the park consulted with a "medical control" doctor, and the hiker was pronounced dead.

The hiker was male, but his age has not been determined at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are investigating the cause of the hiker's death.

The West Rim Trail was temporarily closed for the emergency operations but has since reopened.

In a press release, Zion officials thanked the 30+ individuals involved in the process.