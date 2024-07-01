Hiker found dead one day after reported overdue in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The body of an overdue hiker was found by search and rescue teams Monday morning, one day after he went out alone in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, the experienced hiker in his 80s went out Sunday morning, but was reported overdue when he did not return. The man's car was located at the trailhead where the search began Sunday evening.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter found the man's body in the area of Sundial Peak at approximately 9:30 a.m., with officials saying that he had fallen about 50 feet.

The name of the hiker is not being released until his family has been notified.