Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hiker found dead one day after reported overdue in Big Cottonwood Canyon

img_2385.jpg
FOX 13 News
Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office responds to hiker found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon
img_2385.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The body of an overdue hiker was found by search and rescue teams Monday morning, one day after he went out alone in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, the experienced hiker in his 80s went out Sunday morning, but was reported overdue when he did not return. The man's car was located at the trailhead where the search began Sunday evening.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter found the man's body in the area of Sundial Peak at approximately 9:30 a.m., with officials saying that he had fallen about 50 feet.

The name of the hiker is not being released until his family has been notified.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere