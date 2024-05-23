Hikers, cyclists booted from popular Salt Lake City trail over land disagreement

SALT LAKE CITY — A beautiful stretch of the popular Bonneville Shoreline Trail near Salt Lake City has been closed to the public after the property owner and city couldn’t come to an agreement over what to do with the land.

Thursday was the first day Adam Turville put up the fences and signs that have already angered many trail-users who are now expressing their anger and disappointment.

The 1,000 stretch of the trail connects Jack’s Peak to H-Rock and is frequently used by cyclists, hikers and their dogs.

"We’re trying to help clarify where Salt Lake City Public Lands property ends and where ours begins," explained Turville.

Adam's father purchased the 40 acres below the East Bench Preserve to develop it. Turville offered it all to the city, but Public Lands says the asking price was too high.

Turville came up with another plan to develop a three-lot residential subdivision on the down slope, and to sell the other acres to the city to preserve the trail.

"We’ve permitted the public to use it for quite a while as we’ve tried to work through a compromise with SLC," said Turville. "But we’re now deciding to close public access until we reach an agreement with SLC."

At a planning commission meeting Wednesday, the city decided to revisit the proposal for another time.

"At least two of those lots are on slopes that the city code identifies as steep slopes, so that’s anything over 30% slope which we don’t allow development on," said Salt Lake City planning director Nick Norris.

Public Lands told FOX 13 News that they’re working to finalize the agreement, but can’t do it unless the subdivision plat is approved. Norris says they just need more time to look over the plans.

"The city wants to see the trail maintained, and we want to ensure that access.," he said. "We know it’s a very desirable place and very popular trail system."

Turville claims he was told the decision was indefinite, but Norris advised that the city doesn't envision a long delay, with hopes to revisit the plans in an upcoming planning commission meeting next month.