Hogwarts, Eagles, Sweets and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with great wizard and holiday-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Christmas Village - This Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Cache Valley Event Center will host a FREE event featuring holiday-themed local vendors, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Reindeer Express in Kaysville - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Davis Agricultural Heritage Center will host an event featuring hands-on holiday-themed activities, festive cheer, photo opportunities with Santa and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

IRON COUNTY

Hogwarts Christmas Feast - This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Cedar City Children's Musical Theatre will host a wizard-themed Christmas fundraising event featuring magical and holiday-themed vendors, live music, food and more! Follow the link for more information and admission prices.

Christmas For The Birds - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Enoch Wildlife Rescue will host a FREE event featuring food, wildlife ambassadors, a tour and MORE available for donations. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Holiday Pop-Up Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Prog Dev Center is hosting a free holiday-themed pop-up market featuring local vendors selling crafts, gifts and more! Follow the link for more information.

Highly Decorated Tree Lighting Ceremony - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the SnowbirdResort will host the 12th Annual Highly Decorated Event featuring a complimentary half-day of skiing for veterans, service members and their families at 12:30 p.m. At 4:30 the FREE Tree Lighting Ceremony will be open to the public. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events. Half-day tickets for veterans are service members are first come, first serve.

UTAH COUNTY

Pioneer Christmas - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Provo Pioneer Village is hosting a FREE event that celebrates Christmas in an old-fashioned way, with music, storytelling, Father Christmas, and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Light Parade & Sweets Social - This Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Springdale City will host a FREE event featuring a parade down Canyon Springs Drive onto State Route 9. Following the parade will be a social event featuring hot cocoa and sweets. The parade lineup begins at 6:00 p.m. at 126 Lion Boulevard, follow the link for more information.