Holly jolly Utah! State ranks near top in Christmas spirit

SALT LAKE CITY — Forget the North Pole, Santa should move to Utah to feel the real Christmas vibe.

That's because a new survey puts Utah near the top when it comes to states with the most Christmas spirit, coming in No. 3 overall in finder.com's rankings.

Using data from search trends for Christmas songs, decorations and charitable giving, the survey was able to determine where the holiday spirit is alive and well, and states where Scrooge would feel right at home.

Only Iowa and West Virginia are more "Christmassy," according to the survey. Of course, Utah was No. 1 last year, but no reason to harp on that.

For those who choose to give the holidays a "Bah humbug," the worst state when it comes to Christmas spirit is apparently North Dakota, coming in dead last in the rankings.