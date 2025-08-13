Homelessness in Utah shows sharp rise, including increase in children, adults over 64

SALT LAKE CITY — Homelessness in Utah increased year-to-year by a startling 18 percent, new data showed on Wednesday, with the numbers spurred on by a rise among children and people over 64.

In the Point-in-Time Count featured in the annual report from the Utah Office of Homeless Services, nearly 4,600 people in the state were found to be experiencing homelessness on a single night.

The Point-in-Time Count is carried out annually at the end of January.

In total, the report showed that the state's homelessness rate increased from 11 per 10,000 people to 13, although the report noted that Utah's number is still below the national rate recorded in 2024, which was 23 per 10,000 people.

"Utah’s booming economy and fast-growing population have outpaced the availability of affordable housing and overwhelmed behavioral health services, widening the gap between need and access across the state," the agency said in a statement.

Along with higher numbers of homeless children and people over 64 years of age, the number of military veterans also rose from year to year.

The crucial role of Youth Futures in addressing youth homelessness in Utah:

The length of time people spent in a state emergency shelter also increased by 10 days in 2024, up 17 percent; however, only 2 percent needed to remain in a shelter for more than a year.

Data showing first time homelessness, which measures people who were not enrolled in any homeless programs during the previous 24 months, also climbed to over 10,000, almost 1,200 more than were reported in 2022.

“This year’s data tells a complex story," said Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator. "While most people still resolve their homelessness quickly with shelter and support, we’re seeing growing needs, especially among seniors, veterans, and first-time shelter residents.”