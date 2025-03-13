Horse stranded for years at Lake Powell is 'Solo' no more

BIG WATER, Utah — A young mare stranded for almost two years on a Lake Powell beach was finally rescued thanks to the efforts of various individuals and organizations.

“That's why we named her Solo, the sole survivor, because I don't know how she survived," said Debra Carpenter.

Carpenter, who lives a few miles north of the lake in Big Water, found out about the lonely mare in 2023.

“My husband and son were out jet skiing and ran across her at the back of Navajo Canyon and she was very emaciated,” she recalled.

According to Jen Reid, senior manager at Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Solo and her herd had wandered off into Lake Powell from the Navajo Nation.

“So when the water was low, they wandered out into various parts, but when the water came up, they found themselves stranded,” Reid explained.

The rest of Solo’s herd didn’t survive due to starvation.

“Being the animal lovers that we are, we said we have to do something,” Carpenter said.

Once a month, for over a year-and-a-half, Carpenter and her family brought Solo hay via a 90-minute boat trip.

“Solo was the last one left that they were feeding for about a year-and-a-half, which is a valiant effort on behalf of these private individuals to really help and care for her,” Reid shared.

“We just kept checking on her, kept feeding her, and kept trying to find a plan to get her out,” Carpenter added.

To move Solo, Carpenter was required to work with the National Park Service, which oversees Lake Powell, and needed permission from the Navajo Nation.

After getting the green light, Debra and other citizens finally rescued Solo using a trailer and boats.

“I visited her yesterday, and she was a lot calmer,” Carpenter said. “She has friends. She had not seen another horse in almost two years. So that was really exciting for us.”

Solo's situation is not that rare and has happened before.

In June 2023, a mare and foal were rescued from a Lake Powell beach in Navajo Canyonafter being stranded due to rising water levels. They were eventually rescued.

“No one individual entity could have done it by ourselves,” said Reid, who Carpenter said was instrumental in coordinating the rescue. “I think that it’s a great pattern to follow in lots of life, working collaboratively together to help solve problems is always beneficial.”

Solo is now home at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab with plenty of friends and frequent visits from Carpenter.

“I spend more time thinking about her than my own horses. You know, she's become a part of my everyday life.”