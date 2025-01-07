How the public helped find man accused of murdering Utah woman

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement officials will tell you that the most important thing for any detective or any investigation is information. And it was a plea for information about a missing person-turned-murder case this weekend that got the public sharing and investing in trying to find some answers.

Following an arrest Sunday in the tragic murder of 31-year-old Talia Benward, Unified Police made a point to thank the public for what they did to try to help find the suspect, Nestor Rocha-Aguayo

"This case has profoundly impacted our community and our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved Talia." said Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race during a briefing.

Benward's body was discovered in Tooele County three days after her family reported her missing. Multiple agencies, including those from West Valley City, Salt Lake City, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue K-9 team worked in collaboration, but detectives thanked the public specifically for their high interest in Talia and her story that had been shared on social media.

"It was significant," said Race. "We did have quite a large activity on social media ... we are very indebted to the community."

Unified Police would not comment on the exact details that were provided by the public and if an actual tip helped the case, but they said hundreds of people commented, and not just those who took a passing interest in it, but those who knew both Benward and Rocha-Aguayo, who was arrested Sunday.

Former Salt Lake City police chief Chris Burbank believes the case shows a tremendous team effort, not only among law enforcement but with the public, as well.

"Yes, it contributed greatly to this case and to a successful outcome," Burbank explained. "Now having said that, we have to say when someone loses their lives, that is a complete failure of our system."

Burbank urged that if people see something they should say something, and reach out to local law enforcement with any behavior that seems off.

"The role of policing should never be solely to discover it after the fact and solve it, it should be to prevent it and that takes everybody," he said.

He added that police need to work on transparency and trust for that to happen.

"Very frequently, especially with missing people, someone has seen her or get in a car or engage with someone and they don’t bring it forward until well after the fact," said Burbank.

In this case, members of law enforcement scoured social media for any and all information that could help them.

"You have to look at everything," Burbank shared. "It’s a good and bad thing. Because in some cases, like in Elizabeth Smart, the volume was so big and you can’t disregard anything.

"It can be very good because it gives you the lead but it can also send you in a lot of different directions. Much rather have lots of information and some bad to sort through than no information at all."

Unified Police reminds everyone that they can come forward anonymously with information in any case and that an ID is not required to leave a tip. They encourage anyone to call in or message them if there is information, even something small, that could help solve a case.