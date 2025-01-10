How to foster animals displaced by devastating California fires

SALT LAKE CITY — With deadly fires consuming Southern California and displacing hundreds of thousands from their homes, Utahns are stepping up to help another group that is often overlooked during the catastrophe that has affected so many.

Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City is looking for people to open their homes and foster pets and give them shelter.

One of the fires burning in California is close to the Best Friends facility in Pasadena where many animals were evacuated and heading to places like Utah. As of Thursday, 33 cats and dogs were on their way to Utah from the Pasadena location.

"Anyone who has a home, we just pretty much ask that you're able to give them love, give them a place to stay and that you're willing to feed them," explained Skylar Williams.

Those who foster a pet give them a place to stay and call home for a period of time, but it also allows shelters like Best Friends to create more space for other animals that have been displaced.

Best Friends supplies foster families with all the supplies they'll need and covers all medical expenses.

"So we just ask that you love on them and take care of them for us when you foster," Williams added.

Anyone looking to foster or adopt animals displaced by the California fires should email Best Friends Animal Society at either utahfoster@bestfriends.org or utahadoptions@bestrfriends.org.