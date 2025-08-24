Widemouth Fire grows to over 600 acres

KANOSH, Utah — The Widemouth Fire burning south of Kanosh grew to 600 acres overnight. Fire officials now say it was sparked by a lightning strike.
The fire started burning Saturday afternoon near Dog Valley Mountain, with fire crews quickly beginning suppression efforts, as shown in a video released by Utah Fire Info late Sunday morning.
Video of initial attack, Saturday, August 23, 2025 on the #widemouthfire located in Millard County, near Dog Valley Mountain, south of Kanosh.#UtahFires #WildfireUpdate #WideMouthFire #ffslkw #FireYear2025 pic.twitter.com/TFLmSARXGs— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 24, 2025
The latest data from the Utah Fire Info Wildfire Dashboard shows the flames are 8% contained.