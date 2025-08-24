Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCENTRAL UTAH

Actions

Widemouth Fire grows to over 600 acres

An image of the area where the Widemouth Fire is burning, south of Kanosh in Millard County. The flames shine on the mountainside, smoke billowing into the air.
Utah Fire Info
An image of the area where the Widemouth Fire is burning, south of Kanosh in Millard County. The flames shine on the mountainside, smoke billowing into the air.
Posted
and last updated

KANOSH, Utah — The Widemouth Fire burning south of Kanosh grew to 600 acres overnight. Fire officials now say it was sparked by a lightning strike.

The fire started burning Saturday afternoon near Dog Valley Mountain, with fire crews quickly beginning suppression efforts, as shown in a video released by Utah Fire Info late Sunday morning.

The latest data from the Utah Fire Info Wildfire Dashboard shows the flames are 8% contained.

Recent Central Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere