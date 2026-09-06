How to have Labor Day fun but stay safe on the water

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — It's a beautiful and windy Labor Day weekend, and thousands are spending it out on Strawberry Reservoir.

But what should you do if you want to have fun, while also staying safe on the water?

"Labor Day, we're just trying to say, it's hard to let go of the summer, but we're here to do it in safety,” said Jack Mier, who lives in West Jordan. Always safety first and have a good time and it's always better to be prepared."

It's always busy at strawberry reservoir during a summer holiday weekend and more boaters sometimes means more boat rescues.

"When we got more usage going on we definitely see more need for governmental or emergency response,” said Cameron Phillips, the general manager of the Strawberry Marina.

On Friday, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called twice to Strawberry Reservoir.

Something that unfortunately is not all that uncommon.

"It's two to three times a week,” said Phillips.

One of most common ways people find themselves in need of a rescue is when they're under the influence.

"The state has laws in place about driving when intoxicated and the use of alcohol on boats, if people understand those and are willing to follow them, man they do a lot better,” said Phillips.

But even if you happen to be in a boating accident, there are ways to be prepared.

"Make sure that every vessel's got a throwable floatation device, a fire extinguisher, a functioning horn or whistle, and then more importantly, life jackets for everybody on the boat that fits,” said Phillips.

Some families even have additional rules of their own.

"Everyone knows where the life jackets are, kids that are underage, they always have to have theirs on,” said Jeremy Petrovich, who lives in Herriman.

"Well, you make sure you're hydrated, you've eaten,” said Mier. “If you feel tired you come here to the marina, have something to eat, ice cream, use the restroom."

And another good tip for staying safe and having fun is to go out on the water with a group of people.

"Just making sure you have a bunch of eyes out on the water because it's just as dangerous as a street sometimes and making sure you don't crash into somebody, that's a little important,” said Petrovich.