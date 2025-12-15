How to prepare for avalanches before heading to the mountains

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Avalanche Center is encouraging people to learn about avalanche safety and prevention as they head to the mountains this season, even while there’s less snow on the ground than normal for this time of year.

During the 2023-2024 season, the center reported 902 avalanches in the backcountry. Although being safe at a resort, or inbound, means that there is avalanche control and patrols, the backcountry is untamed and uncontrolled.

It’s important to be prepared with the right knowledge and gear.

“Before I even head on the snow, I want to be armed with the latest avalanche forecast for the zone I plan to travel to,” said Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Craig Gordon.

When heading out, especially into the backcountry, experts advise people have the right gear, which includes a beacon, shovel, airbag and probe.

“A transceiver you wear on you and it emits a signal that allows other people to use their beacons to find you, and a shovel and probe is how you locate and extricate someone in the unfortunate instance that an avalanche has occurred,” explained the center's executive director, Caroline Miller.

Anyone caught in an avalanche situation should remember to stay calm, lose heavy gear such as poles, deploy the airbag, use swimming motions and try to remain as close to the surface as possible to avoid being buried.

CLICK HERE to see the latest real-time avalanche forecast information.