How to protect kids after another Utah child dies by accidental, self-inflicted shooting

LEHI, Utah — Hours after a second child within weeks died in Utah from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, state safety officials believe it takes a group effort to keep kids safe.

“They’re just devastating. You don't want any child, or anybody, for that matter, to have an accident like that. And it's just it's tragic,” said Heather Lamb, Utah PTA safety commissioner.

“It’s very saddening. Injuries can be prevented,” added Joel Johnson with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

An 8-year-old boy died after police said he accidentally shot himself in the head Monday with a gun while waiting inside a vehicle at a Lehi gas station. His death was the second in Utah in just weeks. coming after a5-year-old Santaquin boy fatally shot himself after finding a firearm inside his parents' bedroom.

According to Lamb, education and communication are key to keeping kids safe around guns.

“I feel it's a big issue happening everywhere," she said. "Whether you're on one side of the fence or the other regarding gun laws and safety.”

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is addressing a rise in the accidental shooting injuries and deaths involving children.

“In firearm-related emergency department visits for youth, age zero-to-17 years: In 2023, we saw 62," explained Johnson. "So far to date, in 2024 we've seen 40, and so we're halfway over through the year. We're going to be more than likely. Unfortunately, we're going to be above 62 which is scary to us.”

Johnson says parents should keep firearms and ammunition locked up separately at home, and tell young children to never touch a gun if they see one.

“We don't want [children] picking it up, carrying it to an adult because ... most of them won't be able to check if it's loaded or unloaded, on, safety on or not,” he added.

The department says teens and older children should be introduced to guns safely.

“Don't make them scared of the firearms, but teach them how to safely be around them," Johnson said. "Emphasize that firearms should never be used without adult supervision. Practice firearm safety with your children.”

Police say the 8-year-old boy was alone in the car at the time of the Lehi shooting as one of his parent appeared to have been inside the gas station, and an investigation is underway to determine how the boy got his hands on the gun.