'Our hearts are shattered;' Family of Santaquin child accidentally shot shares message

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Calling it an "unimaginable tragedy," the Santaquin family of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself is warning others to take precaution in protecting their own loved ones.

Although the identity of the boy has not been released, a statement from the Wilson and Hunsaker families expressed their grief over his death Thursday.

"Our hearts are shattered," the families said.

Police said the boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a 9mm handgun he had found in his parents' bedroom. The boy’s parents were in the home when the shooting occurred.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who responded and to the community for their overwhelming support and compassion," the statement read. "This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons, and we deeply regret that it unfolded this way."

It's not known how the boy was able to access the gun, which was loaded at the time.

According to the Associated Press, Utah does not have any laws to penalize someone for failing to secure an unattended firearm and leaving it accessible to an unsupervised minor. The state also does not require unattended firearms to be stored in a certain way or require a locking device to be sold with a firearm.

In their statement, the boy's family urges other families to learn from their heartbreak.

"...we hope that our family's loss serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly life can change. We hope this tragedy serves as a reminder for others to take every precaution to ensure the safety of their children."