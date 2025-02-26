How vulnerable are Utahns to possible Medicaid cuts?

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Following Tuesday's passage of a Republican budget plan that promises to reduce federal spending by nearly $2 trillion over the next decade, there are still concerns about where those cuts will come from. Many are now focused on how the plan will affect the Medicaid program that covers medical costs for those with low incomes.

As of October, more than 339,000 Utah residents were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), an increase of over 15 percent for those enrolled 11 years earlier.

An August report from KFF, an independent health policy research website, shared that while 23 percent of Utah's population was defined as "low-income," only 11 percent in the state were covered by Medicaid or CHIP.

Medicaid Coverage in Utah (KFF) :



1 in 13 adults ages 19-64

1 in 6 children

4 in 7 nursing home residents

2 in 9 people with disabilities

17% of births

The report claimed that the federal government covers 64 percent of Medicaid costs in the state.

Among Utah counties, San Juan County has the largest percentage of residents covered by Medicaid at 24.9%, according to a 2023 survey, while Morgan County has the smallest at 9.8%.

Medicaid Coverage in Utah Counties :



San Juan County - 24.9% Piute County - 17.8% Carbon County - 16.9% Duchesne County - 16.2% Uintah County - 15.2%