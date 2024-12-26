Ice Castles set to continue winter tradition in Utah

MIDWAY, Utah — Despite a December that has delivered warm temperatures, workers are busy constructing the Ice Castles, the annual winter attraction has become a tradition for many Utahns.

“By the time you're done working here, you can call yourself an expert in ice castles,” said Joy Rizzoli, the build manager at the Ice Castles.

About 25 workers are constructing the massive ice sculpture.

“The biggest challenge is the unpredictability with the weather,” Rizzoli said. “We were hoping to open before Christmas day, but with the heat and the sun we have gotten, it sets things back.”

But even with temperatures that have been unseasonably warm, the ice structure is well on its way to nearing completion. This year, new sculptures, tunnels, slides and a fire effect have been added to the attraction. It changes every year.

“We come out to the field in October and start laying out the design, but we work on things throughout the summer to figure out where everything is going to be,” Rizzoli said.

When it all comes together, the Ice Castles produce an illuminated, winter wonderland.

The collaboration of human innovation, mother nature’s cooperation, and a bit of patience becomes a destination beloved by thousands of Utahns.

“Kids running around and people wondering how they did it,” Rizzoli saod. “It’s a cool experience and a cool way to create memories that will last way longer than the people will be here for.”

An opening date has not yet been announced, but crews hope the attraction is ready soon after Christmas.